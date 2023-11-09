Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $17.12. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 20,024 shares.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 96.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

