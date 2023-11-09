National Bank Financial Downgrades Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) to Sec Perform Spec Market Wgt

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEV. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Lion Electric stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $382.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lion Electric by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lion Electric by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Lion Electric by 59.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

