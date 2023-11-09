New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.22%.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Featured Stories

