New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 1,768 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

CWEN stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3964 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

