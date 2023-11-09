New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $942.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

