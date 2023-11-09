New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.40. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLNK shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

