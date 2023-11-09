New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APG. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

APi Group Stock Up 0.2 %

APG stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 99.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $29.57.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

