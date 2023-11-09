New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,757,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $32,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 917.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,539,000 after acquiring an additional 47,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 315.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $673.78 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.47 and a 1 year high of $745.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $649.23 and a 200-day moving average of $652.52.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

