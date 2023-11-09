New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 51.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84. Terex Co. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,130 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 7,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,730 shares of company stock worth $437,344. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

