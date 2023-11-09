New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $508,000 in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 307,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 134,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,696 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $106.15 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average is $142.31.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -777.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

View Our Latest Report on RRX

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.