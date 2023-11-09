New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,433 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,799,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,127,000 after acquiring an additional 47,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.29. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $228,955.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,598.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.