New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,092 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of REX American Resources worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 194.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,690,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,121,000 after buying an additional 1,776,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in REX American Resources by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after acquiring an additional 818,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after acquiring an additional 550,029 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 209.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 109,240 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on REX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

REX American Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:REX opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.92. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $211.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Profile

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.