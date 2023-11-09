New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,664 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 256,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,919,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Primoris Services news, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $637,413.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,652.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 256,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,919,448.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

