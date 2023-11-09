New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 3,698 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Hackett Group worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

HCKT opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $579.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 38.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

