New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $466,000 Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,171,000 after buying an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 836,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,844,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 19.7 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $129.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.00 and a 200 day moving average of $251.28. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.90 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.