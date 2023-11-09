New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.70 and a 1 year high of $192.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.56%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.