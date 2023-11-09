New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,887,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after buying an additional 206,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after buying an additional 230,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LCI Industries by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,276,000 after buying an additional 118,918 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after buying an additional 47,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

NYSE LCII opened at $109.46 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.51%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

