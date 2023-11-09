New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,282,000 after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $725.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.