Nigel Foster Acquires 7,000 Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Stock

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Foster bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £18,410 ($22,725.59).

FSV opened at GBX 264 ($3.26) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.26. The company has a market capitalization of £855.62 million, a PE ratio of 880.00 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 252 ($3.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 293.50 ($3.62).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 6.27 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.53. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s payout ratio is 2,666.67%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

