NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Capital Corp CO acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $763,465,000 after purchasing an additional 123,350 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $465.74 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 112.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

