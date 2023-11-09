Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.77. Olaplex shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 6,344,993 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

