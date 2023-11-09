OLO (NYSE:OLO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. OLO traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 945846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

OLO has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair lowered OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get OLO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLO

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

In other OLO news, General Counsel Robert Morvillo sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $27,410.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,638 shares in the company, valued at $487,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other OLO news, General Counsel Robert Morvillo sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $27,410.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,638 shares in the company, valued at $487,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $260,852.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 595,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,815 shares of company stock worth $445,159. Corporate insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OLO by 190.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 538,231 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of OLO by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of OLO by 48.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $754.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.