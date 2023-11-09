Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 391 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.2% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 50.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BALL. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.14.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

