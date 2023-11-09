Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 7,179 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 484.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.24. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

