Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,500 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBMQ opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.