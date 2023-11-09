Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

