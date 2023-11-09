Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 199 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTES. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 233,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 75,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in NetEase by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in NetEase by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 542,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,936,000 after buying an additional 131,156 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $112.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.87. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $113.12.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.