Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,850,000,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at $114.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.09. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $148.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -136.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

