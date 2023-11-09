Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89.

RELX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($25.92) to GBX 2,200 ($27.16) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,915 ($35.98) to GBX 3,000 ($37.03) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.19) to GBX 2,860 ($35.30) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($38.02) to GBX 3,200 ($39.50) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,898.33.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

