Parallel Advisors LLC Has $135,000 Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,607 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 794.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

