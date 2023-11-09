Parallel Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in BlackLine by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BL shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 2.18.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

