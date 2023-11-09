Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 269.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $64.74.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

