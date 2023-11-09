Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 543 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $99,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 81,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other news, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $126,976.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,475.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $126,976.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,475.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $295,355.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,126 shares in the company, valued at $33,073,520.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,972 shares of company stock worth $1,378,981. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $69.47 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $78.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

