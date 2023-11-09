Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

