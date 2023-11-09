Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,522,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHP opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.