Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $50.11 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.