Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 886 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

