Parallel Advisors LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Disruptors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FDIF stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.93. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

Get Fidelity Disruptors ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

About Fidelity Disruptors ETF

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.