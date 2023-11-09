Parallel Advisors LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Disruptors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Fidelity Disruptors ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
FDIF stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.93. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $26.09.
Fidelity Disruptors ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.
About Fidelity Disruptors ETF
The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Disruptors ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.