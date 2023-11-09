Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 39,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 37,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IYR stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $96.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

