Peter Dubens Acquires 70,000 Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Dubens bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £304,500 ($375,879.52).

Peter Dubens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Peter Dubens acquired 130,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £577,200 ($712,504.63).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Up 0.5 %

OCI opened at GBX 435 ($5.37) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 437.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 448.98. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 378 ($4.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 485 ($5.99). The stock has a market cap of £767.43 million, a P/E ratio of 342.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Oakley Capital Investments Announces Dividend

About Oakley Capital Investments

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Oakley Capital Investments’s payout ratio is currently 314.96%.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

