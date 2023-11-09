Peter Dubens Acquires 70,000 Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Dubens bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £304,500 ($375,879.52).
Peter Dubens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 6th, Peter Dubens acquired 130,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £577,200 ($712,504.63).
Oakley Capital Investments Stock Up 0.5 %
OCI opened at GBX 435 ($5.37) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 437.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 448.98. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 378 ($4.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 485 ($5.99). The stock has a market cap of £767.43 million, a P/E ratio of 342.52 and a beta of 0.71.
About Oakley Capital Investments
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
