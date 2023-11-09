Peter Duffy Buys 56 Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy purchased 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £150.64 ($185.95).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Peter Duffy purchased 61 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £149.45 ($184.48).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 275.20 ($3.40) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 258.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,965.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 181.30 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 283 ($3.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MONY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.58) to GBX 300 ($3.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 305 ($3.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 281.25 ($3.47).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

