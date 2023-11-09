PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.27% of PHP Ventures Acquisition worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPHP opened at $10.96 on Thursday. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

PHP Ventures Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PPHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies in Africa. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

