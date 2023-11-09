Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,623 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 39,830 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 66.3% during the second quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,647,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,562,000 after purchasing an additional 523,942 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

