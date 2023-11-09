Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNTGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $55.17, but opened at $63.49. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 834,756 shares.

The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.47.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,443,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

