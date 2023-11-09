PowerSchool’s (PWSC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.36.

PowerSchool stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 19,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $431,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,248,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 19,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $431,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,248,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,029 shares of company stock worth $2,307,442. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 4.5% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 238,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 16.7% during the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

