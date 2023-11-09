PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $15.65. PRA Group shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 41,654 shares.

The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $502,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,780.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 106.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PRA Group by 147.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PRA Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $635.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.28.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.