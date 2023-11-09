ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Down 5.6% Following Insider Selling

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 439,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,430,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Specifically, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $151,184.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $42,990.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,962.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $151,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,608 shares of company stock worth $822,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

ProPetro Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. ProPetro had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ProPetro by 73.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 105.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 40.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 119.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

