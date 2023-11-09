Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 209.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million.

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

BLDP opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 13.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Stories

