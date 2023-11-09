Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Issued By DA Davidson

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of GO opened at $27.15 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.89 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $8,791,916.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,951 shares of company stock worth $8,975,257. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after acquiring an additional 94,517 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

