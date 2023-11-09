Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $20.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,055,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 79,743 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.7% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,856,000 after acquiring an additional 926,977 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,843,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,841,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 95,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.